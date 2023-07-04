AC issues force shutdowns in some New Orleans libraries, city buildings

According to NOLA.com, libraries in New Orleans have had to shut down temporarily due to air conditioning issues.

NEW ORLEANS — While many libraries had scheduled closures on Tuesday for the Fourth of July, some libraries throughout Orleans Parish have experienced longer shut downs due to air condition issues. This comes as the NOPD also had to shut down its headquarters due to similar problems.

According to NOLA.com, on Monday, New Orleans Public Library's main branch shutdown even as patrons lined up outside. Those who showed up on earlier days had some idea why -- the library's broken AC unit had made spending extended time in the building unbearable.

And the library building on Loyola Avenue is not the only location that has experienced issues. At the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, uptown, nearby patrons have been unable to visit its local library for weeks.

The building has been closed since June 17 after two out of the three air conditioning units in the building broke.

On Wednesday, as New Orleans faced temperatures approaching 100 degrees, NOPD headquarters was forced to temporarily shut down after an air conditioning issue of its own.

NOPD's system had been shut down for at least two weeks before then.

While department officials said laptops allow for NOPD employees to carry out business as usual, many local leaders called into question why this appears to be a recurring problem at NOPD headquarters.

Other public offices that have experienced similar infrastructure0-related shutdowns include the Orleans Parish Civil District Court, which NOLA.com said shut down after water-pressure issues knocked out the AC.