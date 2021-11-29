Alcohol shortage too? Supply chain issues have some liquors in short supply

“Tequila, cognacs, the high end rums, all of the good stuff it’s very hard to find right now,” said Corey Kennedy, the owner of Liquor Store Depot.

NEW ORLEANS — You might have trouble finding your favorite adult beverage for your holiday party this year. There is an alcohol shortage caused by the on-going global supply chain issues as around 40 percent of the hard alcohol in the United States is imported.

“Tequila, cognacs, the high end rums, all of the good stuff it’s very hard to find right now,” said Corey Kennedy, the owner of Liquor Store Depot in New Orleans East.

Kennedy says the shortage is definitely hurting. He says business is down about $30,000 compared to where he normally is this time of year.

“It’s a severe loss because your customers come in and they are expecting you to have certain bottles and you just don’t have them,” said Kennedy. “Ultimately, that’s going to impact your bottom line.”

It is all caused by a few things. There is a glass shortage and there’s more demand with bars and restaurants reopening but there is also a worker shortage, leading to back ups at ports and shipping issues.

“You’ve got 80,000 open jobs to drive trucks for example, you’ve got thousands more at ports, railroads, all across the board,” said John Drake, vice president of supply chain policy with the U.S Chamber of Commerce.

That means you are going to see more delays when it comes to getting goods where they need to go but who or what is to blame?

“It is really easy for tempers to get short. It’s really easy to look for people to blame but really in a lot of ways this is one of the after effects of covid,” added Drake.