x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

Aldi stores coming to New Orleans area; NOLA.com report

According to a report on NOLA.com, the store has advertised for positions at four new stores in the area.
Credit: AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ALDI - Goodyear shoppers, ALDI executives and dignitaries welcome the new ALDI store to their community on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Goodyear, AZ. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for ALDI)

NEW ORLEANS — Popular German discount grocery Aldi is expected to open a footprint in the New Orleans area in the coming months.

According to a report on NOLA.com, the store has advertised for positions at four new stores in the area.

The article says that locations include one on Barataria Blvd. in Marrero, one in Metairie and 8855 Veterans Blvd. as the site of the old Dress Barn. There are also two spots expected on the northshore - one at 137 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell and another at 525 U.S. 190 in Covington. 

The grocer has a following for featuring higher-quality products at discount prices. 