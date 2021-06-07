Aldi stores coming to New Orleans area; NOLA.com report

According to a report on NOLA.com , the store has advertised for positions at four new stores in the area.

The article says that locations include one on Barataria Blvd. in Marrero, one in Metairie and 8855 Veterans Blvd. as the site of the old Dress Barn. There are also two spots expected on the northshore - one at 137 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell and another at 525 U.S. 190 in Covington.