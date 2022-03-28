Algiers fire at troubled complex destroys apartments

NOLA.com says most of the units are vacant. The city had offered relocation services to residents who remained, even before Monday’s fire.

NEW ORLEANS — At least two apartments in an Algiers complex were destroyed when a three-alarm fire raged through on Monday round noon.

The fire took place at the Oakmont Apartments in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. Nearly 60 firefighters were dispatched to prevent a spread to other buildings.

One resident and a dog were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com reported that the building has 336 units and is owned by Josh Bruno who declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. Several residents have complained about the conditions prior to Hurricane Ida and that hurricane only made things worse.

NOLA.com says most of the units are vacant. The city had offered relocation services to residents who remained, even before Monday’s fire.

One resident who was able to escape talked about what happened to both he and his roommate.

“I went back in my room to go to sleep and the next thing I’m waking up to smoke in my room,” said Dwayne Ewald. “I went to touch the doorknob and it was hot. I seen fire shooting under the door, so I went out the window. Everything I owned, everything my roommate owned, memories of his wife, were in that apartment.”