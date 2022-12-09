NOPD investigates an Algiers homicide

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot dead in Algiers early Friday morning according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Initial police report the 43-year-old male victim was found at around 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street in the Fischer Development neighborhood of Algiers. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are on the scene, but few details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

