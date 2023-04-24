No signs, no warnings along Mississippi River a year after 3 children died in the water

“This is important. It’s our family today, it could be your family tomorrow."

It was along the edge of the Mississippi River in Algiers where Kevin Poole, 15, Brandy Wilson, 14, and Ally-Berry Wilson, 8, were swept away by the river’s current last April.

“We want you to remember that they need safety here,” said Brandy and Ally’s aunt Keyake Davis.

Davis says seeing nothing has been done to stop other kids from getting near or in the dangerous water is disheartening.

“This is important. It’s our family today, it could be your family tomorrow,” she said.

During the weeks of searching for the three kids, there were calls for safety measures along the river.

“We know it’s needed now,” said District C Councilman Freddie King during an interview with Eyewitness New last May.

During that interview King told Eyewitness News something as simple as a warning sign could possibly stop another tragedy.

“Everyone is working to get the next step here sooner than later,” King said.

The city council passed a signage resolution to figure out who owned the property along the river so signs could be put up. A year later, there are no signs.

“Whether it’s sirens or signage or fencing or early warning systems or deterrents reminding people how dangerous the river can be,” said Congressman Troy Carter last May when he called for safety measures to be put in place.

Last year Carter added an amendment to the Water Resources Development Act to improve safety along the river, specifically in Algiers. Signed into law in December, there’s still nothing to deter anyone from getting in the water.

Carter released this statement to Eyewitness News Monday:

“Losing Ally, Brandy, and Kevin last April is a tragedy I will never forget. Their untimely death was the spark that prompted me to move legislation instructing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversee the river’s levee system, with reviewing potential safety threats and installing technology to bolster protections. Louisianans deserve to enjoy the majesty of our Mississippi River without fearing for their safety. I hope that by better equipping our systems we never have to experience the loss of a child again. I look forward to seeing the results of this study so that we can have a concrete plan to install additional fencing, warning systems, and other appropriate safety measures to ensure the river we love isn’t a hazard to our children.”

To have an entire year go by and see no changes along the river is disappointing to Davis.

“We want you to remember that our babies and your babies are all important and [safety] needs to be dealt with accordingly,” Davis said.

Over the weekend, a Super Sunday celebration honored all three kids. The bodies of Kevin and Brandy were eventually found. Ally is still missing.

“We know they’re still with us in spirit, but I still don’t have closure because my daughter is still in the river somewhere, but there’s a God. Without Him I wouldn’t know where I’d be today,” said the mother of Brandy and Ally, Octavia Wilson.