Algiers Point business owners worry about another ferry shutdown

Ferry service was non-existent for months back in 2019 as the RTA boats were being fixed.



"If the boat was consistent, the business would be consistent." but personally, I really think the RTA shouldn't have anything to do with that ferry," said Ronald Casey, Dry Dock Cafe.



Casey isn't the only Algiers Point business owner frustrated by the service or lack thereof.



"I hate to say..it's just more of the same. We have been dealing with inconsistent ferry service, shutdown ferry service since we opened.." said Suzanne Accorsi Tavolino, owner of Tavolino Pizza,



Suzanne Accorsi Tavolino said she gets a huge chunk of business from east bank tourists and says the ferry shut down from September 2019 to December 2019, almost cost them their business.



"We used to get quite a bit of business because of the ferry and also from a lot of people that would stay on this side because of the ferry..it's very inconvenient to stay in Algiers point without the ferry for tourists.." said Suzanne Accorsi Tavolino, Tavolino Pizza.



The RTA said this delay won't be nearly as long as the one back in 2019. They expect to have the temporary terminal in front of the aquarium up and running by Friday, Nov. 12.