NEW ORLEANS — A school in Algiers is closed right now, but the school zone cameras still seem to be citing people for speeding. Drivers have been frustrated when they receive a ticket in the mail.

As of Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News saw the cameras were still on and ticketing in front of Martin Behrman Charter School on Opelousas Avenue in Algiers. The school is closed right now since it's being renovated, but the school zone cameras have been on.

"This is the ticket I got today," Ralph Drake showed the $75 ticket for going 25 mph in the 20 mph school zone.

Drivers have been ticketed for speeding above 23 mph in the 20 mph school zone in front of Martin Behrman Charter School which is closed.

Because the school is closed, drivers claim they didn't think the cameras were on.

"At least that's what I'd think," Drake said. "I just cant understand why the city would do this to us."

And he isn't the only one.

RELATED: Court rules New Orleans must refund more than $25 million red light camera tickets

RELATED: School zone cameras back on in New Orleans

"I've seen on Facebook, there's at least a half a dozen, possibly more," he said.

"It doesn't surprise me, it does not surprise me," Moore said.

He lives right across the street from the school.

"We thought that the lights would be off," Moore said.

He claims often the yellow warning lights are not flashing to tell drivers the cameras are operating, but he is still see tickets being issued.

"It's a white flash light so that's how you know they have tickets," Moore said.

Mayor Cantrell's office claims the cameras are now off.

The mayor's office issued the following statement:

“The school zone flashers and photo safety camera enforcement have been de-activated. The City is working to determine when the school shut down for renovations and what actions should be taken as a result.”

"The city has decided they need more money so they're doing everything they can to get it and its costing us, the people who elect them," Drake said.

As of Thursday afternoon, our video captured white flashes, indicating the cameras were ticketing at the time. The city claimed by Thursday evening, they were de-activated.

"I'm going to dispute this," Drake said.

Many people who received tickets have been asking if they have to pay them. The city claims to be looking into what actions will be taken now.