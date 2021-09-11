All New Orleans trash will be picked up by late next week, officials say

People who have their trash picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays should expect it gone by late next week, Cantrell's office said.

NEW ORLEANS — Garbage cans across New Orleans are getting ripe after Hurricane Ida brought trash pick up to a standstill in the city.

Relief should come within the week though. Mayor LaToya Cantrell put out a statement Saturday saying that the trash should be picked up from every neighborhood by late next week.

"I want our residents to know that my team and I are doing everything possible to build capacity to rid our city streets of trash for good," Cantrell said. "I am also asking for your continued patience as we bounce back from Ida and humble ourselves as our neighbors took an even stronger blow."

According to the City, contractors have already completed the Monday/Thursday routes and the Tuesday/Friday routes will be done by Sunday. People who have their trash picked up on Wednesdays and Saturdays should expect it gone by late next week, Cantrell's office said.

The City is also calling in backup by issuing an emergency procurement for household solid waste collection. Those additional resources should be available next week, according to Cantrell's office.