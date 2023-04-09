Families brave shuttered Lincoln Beach after alligator attack, city warnings

According to New Orleans EMS, paramedics responded to a report of an alligator bite at Lincoln Beach.

NEW ORLEANS — Carlos Aguilar and his family unloaded their van next to the seawall across from the shuttered Lincoln Beach in New Orleans East.

They made the trek across the railroad tracks and through the woods to spend Labor Day along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

“It’s looking good, Lincoln Beach,” Aguilar said.

Just last Wednesday, another family set out to enjoy a day at the same beach when suddenly an alligator attacked.

According to New Orleans EMS, paramedics responded to a report of an alligator bite at Lincoln Beach.

They rushed a youngster to a children’s trauma center with injuries.

EMS did not release the child's condition, age or gender.

Despite the danger, Aguilar said he wasn’t going to scare him away from Lincoln Beach which officially closed in 1964.

“(We’re) going to be out there all day,” he said.

Giselle Mejia was also at Lincoln Beach with her family.

She hadn’t heard about the alligator attack.

“I haven’t heard nothing about it but it sounds like a little dangerous, so it’s kind of scary,” Mejia said. “That’s all I can say.”

One man who lives near the beach told WWL-TV, he often sees alligators in the water there.

“I would see an alligator in the evening time over there on that end, kind of swimming into his little hole over there, every evening, you know. It’s about a 12-footer,” he said.

The gator doesn’t appear to be afraid of people the man added.

“The alligator is too friendly. People feed him and stuff or her.”

After the alligator attack, the city released a statement reminding people that Lincoln Beach is a closed beach and while the city works to actively redevelop the site, because of the safety hazards here, it’s best to steer clear of the area.

The statement went on to say, “Please don't risk your health, and that of emergency responders. We recognize the historic, cultural significance and natural beauty of Lincoln Beach and have been working to revitalize this area for public use.”

Monday, even with the warning, there were small children back in the water at Lincoln Beach.