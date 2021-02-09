Alternative facility set up for dialysis patients in New Orleans; staff given resources

NEW ORLEANS — A command center has been established for dialysis patients affected by Hurricane Ida to receive care multiple times a week.
Fresenius Kidney Care, the dialysis division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, has offered one of its centers as a focal point for anyone needing dialysis treatment in New Orleans.
Dialysis patients from New Orleans and those who evacuated to surrounding communities are eligible for care.
Here's a list of locations currently treating patients
- FKC New Orleans Downtown 2235 Poydras St New Orleans LA 70119
- FKC New Orleans Uptown 2500 Louisiana Ave New Orleans LA 70115
- FMCNA Avondale 141 S Jamie Blvd Avondale 70094
- FMCNA Kenner 2717 Decatur St Kenner 70062
- FMCNA Lake Forest 10545 Lake Forest Blvd New Orleans 70127
- FMCNA Marrero 7325 Westbank Expy Marrero 70072
- FMCNA Metairie 4425 Utica St. Metairie 70006
- FMCNA West Bank 5301 Westbank Expy Marrero 70072
- FMCNA Gretna 959 Behrman Highway, Gretna 70056
- Davita Marrero 1908 Jutland Dr, Harvey 70058
- New Orleans Kidney Center 3434 Prytania Suite 200 New Orleans 70115
- Davita Memorial 4427 Robertson St New Orleans 70115
- DCI New Orleans East 2077 Caton St Suite A New Orleans 70122
Individuals needing help with arranging dialysis treatment should call Fresenius Kidney Care’s 24-hour toll-free Patient Emergency Hotline at 1-800-626-1297. This service is available for all patients, regardless of dialysis provider.
The company is also distributing gasoline, generators, water, ice and other supplies to its employees that are working to treat patients.