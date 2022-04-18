Video: Another pop up car stunt show on New Orleans streets upsets neighbors

One person in the neighborhood said that the entire intersection was blocked off and that spare tires were even brought out to replace tires that got worn.

NEW ORLEANS — Neighbors are furious about what they characterized as another pop up stunt car street show in New Orleans.

The latest amateur stunt show apparently occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Filmore and St. Bernard avenues around 10 p.m.

Video shows a couple of vehicles appearing to hurriedly drive around a small, circular median in the road at that location and the noise level of roaring engines and screeching tires can be heard, indicating even more cars than the two racing around were involved.

One social media post said that dirt bikes, sports cars and trucks were involved. The poster said that several neighbors called police and that no one showed up.

One person in the neighborhood said that the entire intersection was blocked off and that spare tires were even brought out to replace tires that got worn, “like a pit crew.”

Several posts on Nextdoor were also complaining, some saying they had called police with no response.

"Its very dangerous what they are doing," said another poster on Nextdoor. "(They) are literally 20 feet from three houses right on that corner. All it will take is one of them to lose control and they will go smashing into one of those houses possibly hurting or killing someone. It’s terrifying for the neighborhood."

Another person who said they heard the racket complained on Twitter.

“They’re back at Filmore and St. Bernard doing donuts and Fast and the Furious #$&@#... He said their baby monitor kept going off due to the loud noises.

“They’re fast and I’m furious,” he wrote.