NEW ORLEANS -- The home of long-time civil rights attorney Alexander Pierre Tureaud Sr. is being designated as a historic site.

AP Tureaud was the attorney for the New Orleans chapter in the NAACP and filed the lawsuit that ended the system of Jim Crow segregation in New Orleans.

That case paved the way for the first two elementary school integrations in the south.

US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will designate the home, which is in the 3100 block of Pauger Street in the 7th Ward.

AP Tureaud’s house will be the fifth historic site within the African American Civil Rights Network, which was created by federal law earlier this year.

