Are Republicans behind the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell?

Cantrell’s campaign manager, Maggie Carroll, claimed in a press release Tuesday that the majority of funding for the recall effort comes from Trump mega-donors.

NEW ORLEANS — The 45-day finance report for the Mayor Latoya Cantrell recall effort is out, shedding light on who has donated to the cause so far.

We took a closer look at the report, which shows the committee has raised about 63-thousand dollars in total.

The two biggest donors to the effort are Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, who donated ten thousand dollars on September 19, and Richard Farrell, who donated twenty thousand dollars over two payments in the month of September.

Bollinger was Louisiana finance co-chair of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns and campaign finance records show he donates tens of thousands of dollars to republican campaigns every year.

Farrell is co-owner of Walk-Ons, is a registered Republican, and has donated tens of thousands to the Republican Party of Louisiana over the years.

The 30-thousand dollars total donated by the two men make up just under half of the total funds raised by the campaign. It’s a significant portion, but not the majority of the funds, as Cantrell’s campaign staff have claimed.