Building collapses in large fire in New Orleans' Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are battling a large, four-alarm fire that spread to three buildings in New Orleans' Central City area on Wednesday morning.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 5:23 a.m. near the intersection of Thalia and South Saratoga Streets. NOFD Chief Roman Nelson said the fire caused one building to collapse and a partial collapse in a second building.

Nelson said that large embers from the fire allowed the fire to spread to the roof of another building across the street from the initial blaze.

As of 7 a.m., Nelson said that the fire was contained and firefighters are working to extinguish any remaining flames.

Nelson said that at least six residents escaped the fire. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Gas and electricity lines in the area have been shut off as firefighters battle the fire.