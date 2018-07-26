NEW ORLEANS -- Police have made an arrest in the shooting of an Algiers 8-year-old boy.

During a press conference Thursday morning, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said 20-year-old Jared Helton accidentally shot the boy in the back. Helton was arrested Thursday morning.

Harrison added that action will be taken against the child's mother for falsifying a police report.

"It sends a message about the availability of guns, the availability of illegal guns, people getting illegal guns and then playing with those guns and accidents like that happening," Harrison said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning when the boy was on the balcony of an apartment in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

