3 students charged with simple battery after fight with teacher at Warren Easton

A fight broke out between a Warren Easton teacher and students this week. The brawl was caught on video and has now gone viral.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A fight broke out between a Warren Easton teacher and students this week. The brawl was caught on video and has now gone viral.

In the video, you can see a Warren Easton teacher approach a student. The teacher is saying something repeatedly to the student that's difficult to make out.

The student pushed the teacher away three times. Then, the teacher grabs the student, and they begin to fight. As that happens, another student hits the teacher with a chair, then throws the chair at the teacher.

The fight continues as some students watch and others join in.

After an initial investigation on Wednesday, arrest warrants were obtained for three juveniles on charges of simple battery, and it's unknown if the students are in custody, the NOPD said on Thursday.

“Warren Easton Charter High School is aware of a video that is circulating on social media at this time concerning a contentious situation between a teacher and students. We have contacted NOPD and are working with them to fully investigate the incident. We will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and school," said a spokesperson for Warren Easton.

After the video went viral, another video was posted. This time, a student leader shared a message on a student-run Instagram account called 3019 Canal.

“What happened yesterday was very unfortunate and does not exemplify what we as Warren represent. I would like to apologize to all of the people affected, and moving forward, focus on further establishing and abiding by our pillars. Thank you for listening and govern yourselves accordingly," the student said in the video.

"Govern yourselves accordingly," is a saying a former, beloved Warren Easton principal shared with generations of Eagles.

There were no serious injuries reported, NOPD said.