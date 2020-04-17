NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Assessor's Office is the latest government agency to be hit with a cyberattack.

The agency, which handles property assessments and taxes in the city of New Orleans, said in a statement Friday that it was working with the FBI to investigate the security breach.

"The Orleans Parish Assessor's Office is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation after our server was breached by ransomware," officials said in a statement. "No personal or confidential information was stolen due to the multiple levels of authentication in the Assessor's system and all office functions will continue as the data critical to the operation of the office is still accessible."

The office said it would continue to re-evaluate homes for the 2021 tax year, and that public-facing sections of the assessor's office website would not see any changes.

It is unclear when the ransomware was discovered, and what kind of damage it did to the system.

The city of New Orleans was crippled at the end of 2019 by a severe ransomware attack that forced the city to reformat all government computers, delaying all levels of city governance.

The state of Louisiana suffered a similar attack which shut down OMV services for several weeks.

There is no indication of whether the latest attack was related to either of the previous ones.

More Stories:

RELATED: Severe t-storms possible this weekend

RELATED: `LIBERATE!': Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.