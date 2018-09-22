NEW ORLEANS -- Constance Fowler remembers the day she moved into her Lower 9th Ward "Make it Right" home.

"I closed on Oct. 14, 2014. I first slept here the following Friday. I was so glad to have my own home," Fowler said.

That joy was short lived when she noticed problems with her floor boards.

"Make it Right inspectors insisted to me there was no damage from water on top of the wood. It was underneath the wood. And I was never able to get them to replace that," Fowler said.

Fowler wasn't alone.

Other Make it Right homeowners tell Eyewitness News they began noticing water leaks, black mold and the foundation crumbling.

Ron Austin, an attorney representing the homeowners filed a class action lawsuit on Sept. 7 against Brad Pitt's foundation. This Tuesday, the "Make it Right" foundation announced they're suing New Orleans Architect John Williams. The foundation claims that the damages caused by Williams could cost the foundation more than $15 million. The foundation also says Williams was responsible for several failures, including faulty repair work.

It's an argument, Austin says, shows that Make it Right knew there were problems all along.

"They admitted that they had, inside of their petition. And they continued to sell people a bad dream if you will," Austin said.

Austin also says the foundation's lawsuit falls short of what is needed to repair the extensive damage.

"We believe fraudulently that the Make it Right foundation was attempting to hide the ball and run out the clock so the poor residents of the Make it Right community could not in fact bring a claim against the Home Warranty Act to get their homes fixed," Austin said.

Fowler says the foundation needs to live up to its name, and make it right.

Eyewitness News reached out to Make it Right Foundation and John Williams. We have not heard back.

© 2018 WWL