NEW ORLEANS - An audit report released Monday says Irvin Mayfield’s New Orleans Jazz Orchestra may have broken the law by improperly spending donations and government grants on lavish hotel stays and entertainment.

Mayfield has been the subject of a series of investigation stories by David Hammer that detail much of the questionable spending and salary structure of his organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor report released Monday morning says Mayfield and former NOJO President and CEO Ronald Markham spent nearly $180,000 for lodging and entertainment that appear excessive and personal in nature.

In one instance, Mayfield allegedly spent several nights at the New York Ritz-Carlton from Oct. 3-10, 2012, at the cost of more than $28,000. That cost broke down to a $2,696.39 per night room package and more than $9,000 in incidental expenses. NOJO did not provide a performance contract or other documentation to support the expenses.

The report says lodging expenses “appear excessive” when compared to the $295 per night rate set by the United States General Services Administration. Other employees and band members spent between $266-749 per night that same week at Park Central and Sheraton hotels.

“By using public funds for their personal benefit, Mr. Mayfield, Mr. Markham and other NOJO employees may have violated the Louisiana Constitution and state law,” the report says.

The report also says NOJO used $302,000 in grant money it received from the City of New Orleans intended for a sculpture garden in Louis Armstrong Park to instead cover operating expenses.

Lastly, the report goes on to say NOJO improperly spent $885,000 it received from the State of Louisiana that was supposed to go to the New Orleans Jazz Market.

Mayfield already faces 23 felony counts and his partner, Markham, has been charged with 22 counts for allegedly lining their pockets and supporting their jazz orchestra with more than $1.3 million from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation.

