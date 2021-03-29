Audubon Aquarium adding more exhibits, merging with insectarium

"The butterfly pavilion will be located on the building's second floor and look out onto the river. It's going to be really exciting for our guests."

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas has been a fixture on the riverfront and a family favorite since it opened its doors.

Now, three decades later, it's time for a few updates.

"We opened Labor Day, September 1990, and now we're looking forward to the next chapter," Chimene Grant Saloy, Audubon Nature Institute's vice president of community affairs, said.

A few changes will be cosmetic, such as moving the entrance and closing in the breezeway that fronts the river.

The Entergy Giant Screen theater will also close.

The ultimate goal when all’s said and done: To add more exhibit space.

There will be nearly 20,000 more square feet to work with.

"So, again, you'll have more galleries and exhibits and habitats for Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium exhibits,” Saloy said.

The creepy, crawly critters from the Audubon Insectarium, which was located a few blocks down Canal Street in the U.S. Custom House, are moving in with their aquatic cousin at the aquarium.

It's a way to cut costs and increase revenue during a covid-related downturn.

"The butterfly pavilion will be located on the building's second floor and look out onto the river. It's going to be really exciting for our guests,” Saloy said.

Visitors like Shanta Monts say they look forward to the coming changes.

“We would definitely come back and see the improvements,” she said. “I'm sure it'll be great.”

You can give your input into the future of the aquarium Wednesday at 6 p.m. during a virtual meeting.