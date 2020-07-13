Audubon Aquarium reopening this week; reservations must be made ahead of visiting

The aquarium has been closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas will reopen this week after being closed for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to aquarium officials, the aquarium will reopen to the public on July 16 with new safety measures in place to protect visitors, staff, and animals.

Online reservations will be required for all guests to limit the number of people inside the aquarium. Masks will also be mandatory for all guests and staff.

According to officials, the Audubon Aquarium estimates an 80% decrease in visitors this year due to the limited capacity and pausing field trips. The aquarium reportedly lost around $21 million in revenue from March to June.

All fee-based summer camps and private event rentals will be canceled at all facilities through August, according to aquarium officials. Scales & Ales, the aquarium's Fall fundraiser has also been canceled.

"We are an organization built on hope and our ability to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds," said Audubon President and CEO Ron Forman. "Over the years, the Audubon has made historic comebacks, resurrecting a neglected Zoo to a world-class facility and rebuilding from the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina. Our response to this challenge will be no exception. Together, we will get through this and come out the other side stronger than ever."

The public can support Audubon by advocating to include zoos and aquariums in future economic relief legislation, contributing to the Audubon Recovery Fund, and visiting the Zoo and Aquarium.

Audubon Aquarium will be open Thursday - Monday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved here.