NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Nature Institute says three new programs offer free admission to New Orleans residents.

One opens four facilities on a rotating basis each Wednesday. The aquarium is the first Wednesday of each month, followed by the insectarium, zoo and planetarium. When a month has five Wednesdays, the fifth is also the Louisiana Nature Center's planetarium.

Another offers admission year-round for Orleans Parish residents on the federal food program called SNAP. There are restrictions on special events.

Both require proper ID; one adult can bring four guests.

The third program provides two-week passes that can be checked out at any New Orleans public library. Each library gets three passes to Audubon Nature Institute facilities, under the library's Museum Partner Pass program. Those are good for two adults and seven children.

