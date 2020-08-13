Audubon Zoo ready to welcome baby gorilla & there's even a registry for the mom!

The zoo has an online baby shower registry for Tumani and baby so you can help celebrate the birth with gifts.

NEW ORLEANS — Audubon Zoo is getting ready to welcome an endangered baby gorilla and they're asking the community to help shower the gorilla mom-to-be with gifts.

Any day now, Tumani, a 13-year-old gorilla will welcome a critically endangered Western Lowland baby gorilla into the world.

"We have good ultrasound, mom's doing great, and it's really coming up on the time for birth," said V.P. and Managing Director of Audubon Zoo, Steve Marshall.

This will be the first gorilla birth at Audubon Zoo in 24 years so the zoo wants the community to be a part of the journey.

"We are a community zoo. We belong to this community. We want everybody to have an opportunity to take part in this," Marshall said.

The zoo has an online baby shower registry for Tumani and baby so you can help celebrate the birth with gifts.

"We wanted to give the community an opportunity to get some baby toys and blankets and enrichment items, maybe some nutritional teams," Marshall said.

They don't know exactly when to expect the baby or what the gender will be, but Marshall explains this is big news for the zoo since these gorillas are endangered.

"These are highly endangered animals, probably less than 1,000 left in Africa, population is down 80 percent," he said.

Once the baby is born, it will likely be several weeks until anyone can see them at the zoo, but they'll surely feel welcomed with the gifts from you.