One year after the Aug. 5, 2017 flood, the St. Jude Community Center on North Rampart Street looks completely different.

Renovations took six months and repairs cost the community center $250,000. Sister Beth Mouch, executive director of St. Jude Community Center, said they had to gut six feet in the facility and paint over everything.

The community center also had to get new floors and the ice machine has since been elevated because the amount of flood water the building received.

Friday, the Sewerage and Water Board gave Eyewitness News a tour of their facility saying that five turbines are now online with only one taken down voluntarily for repairs. They also have four new generators installed and technology has been upgraded so managers can monitor the entire system real-time on the internet.

Sister Mouch says while it sounds good in theory, she is still on the fence about the Sewerage and Water Board's infrastructure.

“I'm skeptical. They say that. They said that the last time, and they said it the time before. I really want to believe them. I want to believe them, that they would not go through the same lies that they did before. So I’m hoping. I have more hope than I did before. But, I'm still skeptical,” Sister Mouch said.

Many others have also been affected by last year’s flood. More on this story is coming up on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

