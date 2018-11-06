An Austin-based tech company will create hundreds of new jobs by building a technology center in New Orleans, the governor’s office announced Monday.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office, Accruent will create 350 new direct jobs in New Orleans and establish a technology center in the city’s Central Business District. The jobs will include an average salary of $65,000 plus benefits.

The company says it has already started hiring and plans to reach full employment by 2020.

In a statement released Monday morning, Accruent CEO John Borgerding said New Orleans “became the clear choice” for expansion because of “vibrant corporate community” and “tremendous growth opportunities.”

Louisiana Economic Development estimates that the project will result in another 338 indirect jobs.

The technology center is expected to occupy about 20,000 square feet of office space in New Orleans. A location for the technology center will be announced at a later time.

The announcement says Accruent specializes in software and IT products that "enhance real estate, construction, development, and facilities management for major clients in the retail, corporate, consumer goods, higher education, food and beverage and other sectors."

