13-month-old baby dies after dog attack in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A one-year-old baby has reportedly died after he was bitten by a dog in New Orleans on Monday night.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the 13-month-old baby was bitten in the 5500 block of Seminary Place in the Pontchartrain park neighborhood of Gentilly. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The New Orleans Police Department told the newspaper that the attack happened before 6:46 p.m., and that an investigation into the incident is underway. The police department did not share any additional details about the attack with the newspaper.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the child's official cause of death.