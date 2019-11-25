A young child was injured after reportedly being hit by a car Sunday evening in the 7th Ward.

It happened near the intersection of North Claiborne and Kerlerec streets around 6:45 p.m., near a post-game Saints party under the I-10 overpass.

The child was hit while crossing the street with an adult, according to initial information from WWL-TV's crew at the scene.

The child was taken from the scene in a New Orleans Police Department car in an unknown condition.

It is unclear Sunday evening if the adult crossing with the toddler was injured in the crash.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.