Shut down by Ida, Backstreet Cultural Museum hopes for Mardi Gras rebirth

The museum's search for a permanent home continues, but a temporary return on Mardi Gras day could cement its future.

NEW ORLEANS — Sylvester ‘Hawk’ Francis spent a lifetime capturing and collecting New Orleans culture.

As the Treme changed around him, Hawk preserved New Orleans’ Black culture in The Backstreet Cultural Museum -- New Orleans history, told by the people who lived it.

Horace Anderson, Spy Boy Creole Wild West, compares the museum to New Orleans’ Mississippi River Bridge. He says that’s how important the Backstreet Cultural museum is to preserving Black culture in New Orleans.

“For me, like where else could we tell our story?” Anderson said. “You’ve got thousands of people trying to tell our story from all over the world, but this one spot? It’s ours.”

And Hawk was the man who built that bridge, not only preserving photos, videos, costumes and hundreds of other artifacts that capture the history of New Orleans, but eagerly passing them on to the next generation.

No one more so than to his own daughter, Dominique.

Dominique Francis-Dilling took over the Backstreet Cultural Museum when her father died in 2020. And while she gladly took on the challenge of running the museum, she had no idea a bigger challenge was just a year away.

Hurricane Ida put three trees through the museum’s roof, shutting it down and putting the exhibits at risk.

“Things were just falling apart in there already. Ida came through and capped everything off,” Francis-Dilling said. “I had to immediately move everything out and salvage all the exhibits. Things were starting to get mold and mildew.”

Today, the collection remains in storage and the museum’s former home is still roped off with yellow caution tape.

Without the museum, Treme is missing more than just the exhibits. The Backstreet Cultural Museum was a testament to the old Treme. A place where New Orleans' rich Black culture was not only celebrated, but passed on.

“Having this come back is more important than just doing it for him. It’s doing that for us as well,” Jeremey Stevenson, Big Chief Monogram Hunter, said. “If I don’t have my Indian suit here, then where would it be? This stuff needs to be seen throughout the world and (Hawk) did that.”

The museum could soon see a rebirth.

The Back Street Cultural Museum is set to open at a temporary spot at the African American Museum for Mardi Gras Day. Francis-Diling hopes that will give it the boost needed to find a permanent home in the neighborhood her father loved so much.

"I need to keep this going to still have something in the neighborhood that represents the people who were there before,” she said.

Dominique is still working to raise the funds necessary to save the museum and Mardi Gras day could make all the difference. Not just for her father’s legacy, not just for her, but for a cultural inheritance that belongs to future generations.