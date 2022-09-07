Backstreet Cultural Museum returns to Treme with roaring second line

The museum is Dominique Francis-Dilling's now, but her father's mission is still front and center: Preserve the culture and pass it on to the next generation.

NEW ORLEANS — You don't need a reason to celebrate in New Orleans, but Treme had a big one this weekend.

After nearly a year in limbo, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is back.

Founded by Sylvester 'Hawk' Francis, the museum chronicles Black culture in New Orleans, as told by the people who lived it.

"He just had a vision," Dwayne Dilling, director of the museum and Francis' son, said. "He wanted to be in this community — Treme community — and we're just so thankful that we're here now."

That vision is being carried on by Francis' daughter, Domonique Francis-Dilling.

As she cut the ribbon on the museum's new home Saturday, she knew her father was watching.

"I know he's happy with what he's seeing in here today," she said. "He'd say 'My Black girl! You did it Black girl!' those were his favorite words."

Inside, a collection of unique artifacts, including Mardi Gras Indian suits and historic photos of second lines, are all on display. Presented in the neighborhood they were made in.

"You see the smiles on people's face? I mean, it's like Mardi Gras to me right now," Horace Anderson, Spy Boy Creole Wild West, said. "Man, we culture kids? We're something else."

The museum is Dominique's now, but her father's mission is still front and center: Preserve the culture and pass it on to the next generation.

"The importance of this is for the younger generations," Dominique Francis-Dilling said. "To continue to see this and learn their history. To know their roots and ancestors and for them to want to grow and also preserve this as they come up."

The Backstreet Cultural Museum will be open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday starting July 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibits rotate every six months.