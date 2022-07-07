Barriers to be installed along I-10 in New Orleans East

The project is expected to be done around Fall of 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that work will begin to install concrete barriers and high tension cable barriers between the mainline I-10 and the service roads in each direction.

The barriers will stretch from I-10 in New Orleans East at Chef Menteur Highway to I-510. The company Command Construction Industries, LLC is handling the installation.

The concrete barriers and the cable barrier foundations will be installed first. DOTD believes that supply chain issues will then cause the installation to pause until the cables are delivered.