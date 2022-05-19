Bayou Boogaloo returns with a few big changes

Just like everything else in the world, tickets to Bayou Boogaloo are more expensive than they were in 2019.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been three years since Bayou Boogaloo took over Bayou St. John.

The festival returns this weekend with all the local music, food and floaties you could ask for, but there are still some changes you should know about ahead of time.

Just like everything else in the world, tickets to Bayou Boogaloo are more expensive than they were in 2019.

Back then, tickets were $10 a day — every day. This year, they'll be $15 at the gate on Friday and $30 at the gate for Saturday and Sunday.

And for the first time, people on boats will need to buy tickets as well.

This year, floating barricades will be set up at the Dumaine Street Bridge and where the bayou starts near the Lafitte Greenway. Boaters who paddle up will have to get out of the water and go through the gate before getting back into Bayou St. John.

And for anyone making a makeshift raft, there's a $150 deposit to pay put your handiwork in the water. That's to stop people from leaving their homemade barges in the water.

"We're doing that for the health of the bayou," Bayou Boogaloo publicist Ellie Rand said. "In the past some of those big homemade rafts were left in the bayou. They fill up with water, they sink and they're very heavy and hard to get out of the bayou."

Boaters and floaters who make it into the festival will be rewarded though. One of the major new changes this year is a floating stage for brass bands.

If you've wanted to try kayaking through Bayou St. John for the festival, kayaks will be available to rent at Bayou Paddle Sports on Florida Avenue.

Owner Rhonda Ardoin encourages people to come park at the Bayou Paddle Sports boat launch and paddle down to the festival to avoid parking problems.

"If this is your first time and you're down to try something new, we can definitely get you on the water," Ardoin said. "We've had 'em as young as five and we've had 'em as young as 83. So yeah, it's first timer friendly."

There's plenty to love on the land too. Restaurants Soule Cafe, Jamaican Jerk House, Dat Dog and Bub's Burgers are joining the festival for the first time. They'll join mainstays like Clesi's and Ajun Cajun.

And, of course, Pal's Lounge and Mid-City Yacht Club will be slinging drinks.

To buy tickets ahead of time and see the full music and food line up, visit Bayou Boogaloo's website.