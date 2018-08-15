GRETNA, La. -- Wilfred Francois knew something was wrong.

He spoke to his son, 34-year-old May Francois, Tuesday afternoon as he rode through the Central Business District with three other people in his Lincoln MKZ. Wilfred Francois said he didn’t know who the people were, and that made him uncomfortable.

“When I called him back after hours, he (did) not answer the phone,” Wilfred Francois said Wednesday. “After that my other son called me. He said, ‘May died.’ ”

May Francois was found inside his car with a gunshot wound to his head about 2 p.m. near Gravier and O'Keefe streets. He died a short time later at University Medical Center.

His family said he was driving the car when he was shot. Police have said three other people were in the car at the time.

Two of those people ran toward the river on Gravier Street after the gunfire. A third person, a man, sprinted across the street into a parking garage.

That led police to set up a search for him inside the garage, but he was able to slip out of a back door before they could corner him.

All three people remained at-large Wednesday. Police have not yet been able to identify a motive or any of the people who were in the car.

Police on Wednesday had no new information about the investigation.

Relatives were at a loss for what happened.

They said May Francois moved from the Miami area to the West Bank in 2013.

He spent his days working at his brother’s paint and body shop and his mother’s restaurant, Belle Fouchette, in Gretna.

Relatives on Wednesday said they largely keep to themselves.

“It’s unbelievable this happened” Tori Francois said of her husband’s killing. “We don’t know anybody here.”

A relative told The New Orleans Advocate that May Francois left Florida to escape prior problems and to start a new life.

Court records show he was serving out a five-year sentence of probation that he received in 2016 following an armed robbery conviction in Miami-Dade.

"He started getting into trouble in Miami, so we came here when his parents moved here to try and get away and be in an environment that's not familiar," his widow said.

Francois was the father of five: a 1-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

After news of his death, his sister-in-law rushed from Atlanta to be with the family. She pleaded Wednesday for anyone with information about the killing to contact police and had a pointed message for the killer or killers.

“Be the brave person you were when you shot May and turn yourself in,” Katurah James said.

New Orleans Advocate reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.

