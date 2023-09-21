Beloved local artist memorialized after fatal hit-and-run claims colorful life

Pieces of Yoko’s personality are visible all throughout their station at Slangin Dat Ink Tattoo shop.

NEW ORLEANS — Pieces of Yoko’s personality are visible all throughout their station at Slangin Dat Ink Tattoo shop.

“Their style is very unique it’s one of a kind all custom art,” shop owner Salvador Rodriguez said.

But now, unfortunately instead of their tattoo station expanding, a memorial for them outside is.

Yoko was killed Tuesday in a hit and run in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, it happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection Franklin and Fillmore Avenues. Police say the victim was driving a motor scooter on Franklin when an SUV turned and hit the scooter. Police say the victim was thrown and the driver of the SUV kept going.

The suspect, 35-year-old Bryan Mitchell Senior, was arrested Wednesday.

Rodriguez says he teared up the instant he got the phone call, but he wanted to turn the tears into something positive.

“The tattoos became an idea from a tattoo artist who works at our Westbank location. They showed up because I told them what happened and they were like let’s get a tattoo, let’s get a tattoo in memory of Yoko, so I got mine! And it started from there,” Rodriguez said. “we didn’t know how to help without doing tattoos.”

The shop is now offering flash tattoos of Yoko’s art and the money is being donated to their mom.

“I actually had the pleasure of getting tattooed by them, which I never go the pleasure of finishing, but I got one of the commemorative tattoos in place of what we planned on doing,” Yoko’s friend, and an apprentice at the shop, Reiko Peterson said.

While the sound of the tattoo gun is filling the shop, it can’t fill their hearts.

“it’s not going to be the same without them here. I’m going to miss coming in and asking how their day was,” Peterson said.

Yoko may have only been working at Slangin Dat Ink for a few months, but they left lessons that’ll last a lifetime.

“Smile, be happy no matter how hard things get sometimes,” Peterson said.

Rodriguez says they’ll continue to do Yoko’s tattoos in honor of them, for as long as they can.