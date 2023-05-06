Ben Franklin senior killed in bus crash remembered as rising star, LGBTQ+ activist

Adelman-Cannon was described as brilliant, creative and wonderful by their peers mourning them.

NEW ORLEANS — 17-year-old Belle Adelman-Cannon was a rising senior at Ben Franklin High School.

Belle’s mother, Laura Adelman-Cannon, described Belle as creative, brilliant and a wonderful human.

Dozens of people poured into Ben Franklin Monday afternoon who felt the same way.

Assistant Principal, David Ferris, said the school would be open all week with counselors on-hand to speak to friends and family.

“I’ve listened to students and teachers now talk about Belle, and the thing that comes away so strongly is how they were a light in a classroom and in a space and brought such joy to people,” Ferris said.

Ferris said Belle had a lot of great friends and left a big impact on the Ben Franklin community.

“Belle was active in trying to make the school a better place,” Ferris said.

Not only was Belle trying to make the school a better place but the world.

In 2020, Eyewitness News featured Belle sewing surgical masks during the pandemic.

Belle’s mother said they were a gifted writer, and she shared some of Belle’s own words with Eyewitness News.

“So many people have so much time on their hands, and they should do something meaningful with it. . . People need to help other people in need because this isn’t going to be the last time something scary like this happens,” Belle wrote.

According to Belle’s mother, they were a proud Jew, New Orleanian and Queer person.

Belle protested the state’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” This is part of the testimony Belle gave in front of the Louisiana Legislature:

“Everyday day I choose to live my life as wholly myself because of the way I was raised. I do not cower away from people who hate me, instead I take on that challenge. I want every child to be able to live this way. No child is broken,” Belle said.

Belle also cared deeply about the environment, their mother said.

Laura Adelman-Cannon said Belle was working at Grow Dat Youth Farm and was leaving a shift Saturday afternoon when they were struck by a bus. Belle was taken to the hospital where they died.

“Now, I think the community has to figure out how to both grieve this but also remember to celebrate who they were,” Ferris said.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a place dear to Belle’s heart, Henry S. Jacobs Camp. It’s a regional Jewish summer camp where Belle was a soon-to-be counselor in training.

Belle’s funeral is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Touro Synagogue. The service will be live-streamed on the synagogue’s website.

According to the NOPD, Belle’s death is still under investigation.

Grow Dat Youth Farm released a statement on Belle's death:

We are devastated by the tragic death of Belle Adelman-Cannon, which occurred on Zachary Taylor Drive shortly after Belle participated in our youth programming on Saturday, June 3. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who loved Belle.

Grow Dat is offering grief counseling services to our young people and staff who have been affected by this heartbreaking news. We request that any media inquiries be directed to Julie Gable, Co-Executive Director, at julie@growdatyouthfarm.org or 504-258-8539.

