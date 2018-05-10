NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will wrap up her national “Rethink School” tour at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans Friday morning.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Education, DeVos is visiting the charter school “to observe its academically rich, innovative programs.” DeVos is expected to read to a group of students and participate in a roundtable discussion.

Hynes Charter is among a handful of schools in New Orleans that have maintained an A-rating in Louisiana’s school performance scores for several years.

The “Rethink School” tour began in Atlanta on Oct. 3 and included stops in Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and Jackson, Miss.

During the visits, DeVos has said that “America may have won the space race, but it's losing in the classroom.” She said she wants school leaders to examine possible changes to everything from the nine-month school calendar, hours in the day and students separated by age.

DeVos also plans on visiting the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy Friday. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will join her for Friday’s events.

Jacqueline Quynh can be reached at jquynh@wwltv.com

© 2018 WWL