NEW ORLEANS — Police say a bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a taxi cab in Algiers Thursday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the bicyclist to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say the bicyclist was trying to cross General DeGaulle Drive when he was struck by the cab driving eastbound.

Police say the taxi driver stayed at the scene after the crash and submitted blood and alcohol tests. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man's name at a later time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Division detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6215.