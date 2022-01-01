Big celebration on New Year's Eve but COVID still on the mind of most

The crowds are back but there are concerns about how things are going with COVID.

NEW ORLEANS — Down in New Orleans, crowds of folks are ready for a New Year and a Sugar Bowl gridiron matchup.

“I’m here for a good time,” said Jenny Ware from Tupelo, MS.

“I’m excited for 2022,” said Lillie Cole from Chattanooga. “I couldn’t think of a better place to ring it in.”

“We’re here to watch Ole Miss be the tar out of Baylor,” said Micheal Gallagher from Jackson, MS.

Celebrations this year are returns to things missing for much of the year.

“Just look forward to a lot of fireworks, drinking, fun, partying,” said Latrice Holmes from Metairie.

With the celebrating, there are reminders of a year filled with pandemic worry, that now carry into a new year.

“I just hope everyone is being safe and is hopefully vaccinated,” said Harper Sutton from Chattanooga.

Whether visiting or local, folks are ready to put 2021 in the past.

“Hopefully 2022 could be a good year for everybody,” said Holmes.

As revelers focus on the “2002” numbers on top of JAX Brewery, state, city, and medical leaders are focusing on other numbers. New COVID cases are breaking records.

“That’s how much COVID-19 there is out there right now,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Edwards says the state is only in the beginning of a new surge, creating a challenging setup for a new year.

“I’m asking everyone to take this seriously and do what you can to help us navigate through what is going to be very difficult several weeks, at least through the month of January,” said Edwards.

That has some folks paying attention.

“I’ve masked up for the last three hours, definitely want to be safe, using plenty of hand sanitizer, just trying to stay safe as possible,” said Paige Askins from Baton Rouge.

“New Year’s resolution, COVID ends,” said Gallagher.