Big Freedia remembers George Floyd as 'kind and gentle'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia said Thursday that she was heartbroken to hear of the death of George Floyd, who she described as a "kind and gentle" man she had met while performing in Minneapolis.

In a lengthy statement posted on Facebook, Big Freedia said she had a personal connection with Floyd who worked security for shows in Minneapolis.

"In addition to being a true professional, George was kind and gentile. I smile when I recall how he would call me after a show and ask, 'When will you take me on the road with you?" Big Freedia wrote. "Like everyone, I'm heartbroken that an unfounded act of violence has taken him from this world much too soon."

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. His death set off protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that swiftly spread to cities around the U.S. and the globe. Derek Chauvin and three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Big Freedia described the video of Floyd's death as "horrifying" and said she was sending her love and condolences to his fellow friends and family for their unimaginable loss.

Big Freedia also said she was proud to see protesters demanding change and said they must commit to action to "keep up the fight." She also implored her fans to vote in November.

"We cannot afford indifference," Big Freedia wrote.

