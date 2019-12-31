NEW ORLEANS — Every year feels like a lot has happened, but 2019 was especially newsworthy in Louisiana, from the Saints being robbed of a Superbowl chance in January all the way through a cyberattack on the city of New Orleans in December.

Here are some of the top stories from this year:

Jan. 20 - NFC championship No Call

This one was big. A now-infamous play during the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams likely cost the Saints a shot at the Superbowl.

To universal disbelief, officials didn't throw a flag on pass interference during a late-game play, and the play couldn't be contested. The botched call — which the NFL acknowledged soon after — is widely cited as the reason the Rams were able to pull ahead during overtime.

This "no-call" sparked outrage, a rule change for the 2019-2020 season (teams can now contest pass interference calls) and a lawsuit against the NFL by angry fans.

Jan. 28 - Anthony Davis demands trade

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) wears a T-shirt with 'That's All, Folks,' printed on it during player introduction before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)

AP

Five-time All-Star Anthony Davis made his unhappiness with the New Orleans Pelicans public near the end of January when his agent told the team he wanted out of his five-year contract early.

Davis is considered to be one of the best currently playing, but had been unable to raise the Pels' profile while he was on the team.

The contract was set to expire in 2020, and Davis made it clear he would not be extending his career with the Pelicans. Specifically, he said all teams except the Pelicans were possibilities for his future before narrowing it to the Knicks and Lakers, two teams who haven’t won in a big way in a long time.

Finally, in June, the Saints made the exchange to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and several first-round draft picks.

Feb. 20 Rex House Fire

Gallow's humor at the 'Rex Home' at 2525 St. Charles Avenue.

WWL-TV

A historic St. Charles Avenue home was a "catastrophic loss" after a 7-alarm fire engulfed the building in February.

The three-story Victorian-style mansion had belonged to the same family for more than 100 years and was one of the places where Rex, the King of Carnival, stops to toast on Mardi Gras.

"For a New Orleanian, this is one of the most historic houses," said former WWL-TV reporter Bill Capo. "The leader of the family told me, 'We will rebuild again.'"

But despite promises of rebuilding and restoration, the home was demolished in April after officials determined it was a total loss.

March 2 - Tashonty Toney kills two in drunken crash

Tashonty Toney drunkenly crashed his car through a crowd of bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue on the night of the Endymion Parade in March, killing two and injuring seven people before crashing his car and fleeing on foot.

After his arrest, Toney avoided a trial by pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, one count of vehicular negligent injuring and seven counts of hit-and-run driving.

He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 90 years in October.

April 1 - City caught quietly lowering threshold on school zone cameras

The Cantrell administration lowered the minimum speed required to trigger speeding cameras in school zones sometime in February, but the city didn't announce the change, angering residents who began receiving $75 tickets for driving the way they always had.

The new speed threshold was first reported in April.

Cantrell publicly maintains that the threshold — getting a ticket going 24 mph vs. 26 mph in a 20 mph zone — was changed to protect children.

But an analysis uncovered shortly after the initial reports about the change shows the city knew it would make up to $7.2 million from traffic fines by lowering the speed cushion.

June 1 - Leah Chase Dies

Leah Chase, the beloved “queen of Creole cuisine” whose Dooky Chase’s restaurant in Treme served two U.S. presidents and stood as a landmark of the Civil Rights era.

NOLA.com

The beloved "Queen of Creole Cuisine" died in June. She was 96.

Her Dooky Chase's restaurant in Treme served two U.S. presidents, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and stands as a landmark of the Civil Rights era.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Chase and her family hosted lunch and dinner meetings for civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, The Freedom Riders and dozens of local activists.

June 11 - Former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain arrested

The former sheriff of St. Tammany Parish, Jack Strain, was arrested in June on charges of rape and incest after a grand jury indictment.

What began as an investigation into a kickback scheme spawned a sex crimes investigation launched in 2017 involving allegations that two employees of a work-release program run by Strain’s office had been sexually abused by Strain, according to sources familiar with the probe.

He was later charged by federal prosecutors for the kickback scheme he allegedly oversaw.

Strain maintains his innocence on all charges and has pleaded not guilty in both state and federal courts.

June 20 - Pels draft Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

AP

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when the Pelicans got the first draft pick of the season earlier this year. It was no secret leading up to the draft that Williamson, the No. 1 pick, was coming to New Orleans.

But a late pre-season knee injury benched Williamson right as the Pelicans prepared to start the season. He didn't play a single game in 2019.

The team is expecting him back on the court soon, but they say it will be closely monitored, and will probably be a while before he's back at full strength.

July 10 - Flood Wednesday before Barry

Jalana Furlough carries her son Drew Furlough as Terrian Jones carries Chance Furlough in New Orleans after flooding Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AP

Hurricane Barry was a wash for most places, doing relatively little damage to high-population areas as it passed through Louisiana in July.

But the Wednesday before the hurricane hit, a "100-year storm" struck New Orleans, dumping nearly half a foot of water on the city and creating widespread flooding problems.

Even with 118 of the city's 120 pumps working, they were unable to drain water faster than it was pouring into New Orleans.

Aug. 16 - Nancy Parker dies

Nancy Parker, an award-winning anchor at WVUE-TV, whose 30 years in broadcasting developed her reputation for covering hard news with heart.

Jim Pennison/WVUE

Longtime FOX8 Anchor Nancy Parker was one of two people killed in a plane crash in New Orleans East in August while she was reporting a story.

The small plane, piloted by stunt pilot and community activist Franklin Augustus, went down after reporting engine trouble.

Parker had been a fixture in New Orleans news for more than 20 years, anchoring FOX 8’s evening newscasts for more than a decade before moving to the morning show.

Aug. 18 - Governor Blanco dies

Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco died in August of cancer. She was 76.

Louisiana’s first female chief executive, Blanco's one term in office was dominated by criticism of her response to Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Blanco, a Democrat, feuded with then-President George W. Bush over the federal response to Katrina, accusing the president of playing politics with the state’s recovery and not quickly sending the resources the state badly needed.

Aug. 22 - Car pulled from drainage canal canal

In one of the starkest examples of poor drainage conditions in New Orleans, city officials removed a flooded car from a drainage canal in August.

The car was reportedly declared lost after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, meaning if it drifted into the canal during that hurricane, it had been blocking the drainage system for 14 years before S&WB removed it.

"We're not surprised we found some impediments, but we are a little surprised by the magnitude and degree of some of what we've found," Ghassan Korban, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board, said. "We think there may be parts of other cars down there."

Aug. 25 - East Bank All Stars win Little League World Series title

The East Bank All Stars did Louisiana proud in August, becoming the Little League World Series champs in an 8-0 win over international opponent Curaçao.

The River Ridge team — who fought their way back after losing their first game in the World Series with five consecutive wins to get to into the title game — took an early lead with a run in the first inning and never looked back.

Sept. 10 - WWL Radio Host Seth Dunlap allegedly sent homophobic tweet

Sports talk show host Seth Dunlap was reportedly mentioned in a homophobic tweet sent from the twitter account of his employer, WWL Radio, in September.

Dunlap took a leave of absence while officials at the station's parent company tried to uncover who sent the tweet. They eventually pointed back at Dunlap, claiming he sent the tweet himself in order to extort the station for money.

Dunlap denied the allegations, and the NOPD was denied a warrant for his arrest because the judge didn't feel the evidence they presented met the bar for extortion.

Sept. 20 - Capt. Vincent Liberto killed

Photo from LinkedIn

A captain with the Mandeville Police Department, Vincent Liberto, was killed in the line of duty in September after pursuing a suspect who refused to pull over.

Liberto was a 26-year veteran of the police department and was the first Mandeville officer to be killed in the line of duty in 61 years.

He leaves behind a wife and seven children. Several of those children are current law enforcement officers and military members.

Oct 12 - Hard Rock Hotel collapses, killing three

New Orleans Fire Department personnel walk toward the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker's survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker's survival will be considered nearly "zero" if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AP

The construction site for the Hard Rock Hotel on the corner of Canal and Rampart streets collapsed the morning of the October election, killing three people.

The partially-collapsed building is still standing going into 2020 as officials prepare to demolish it without imploding the structure because of the threat of damage to the surrounding area.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently put her support behind a plan to bring down three nearby buildings to help the demolition process, but details are still being worked out.

The remains of two of the three workers killed during the collapse have yet to be removed from the collapsed construction site.

Oct 12 - Governor Edwards re-elected

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards arrives to address supporters at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AP

The only Democratic governor in the Deep South was re-elected to another four years in office in October after a primary election in September.

Edwards beat Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in a close race with national attention.

Multiple visits from President Donald Trump weren't enough to push Rispone over the incumbent governor, especially after voters were split between him and Republican congressman Ralph Abraham in the primary.

Oct. 25 - Tropical Storm Olga

A downed tree is making residents nervous in a Kenner neighborhood after Tropical Storm Olga toppled it onto a power line.

Chris McCrory/WWL-TV

A highly destructive storm struck Louisiana near the end of October as it weakened from its height as a tropical storm.

Olga put thousands of people in the Greater New Orleans area in the dark for days after battering power lines and utility equipment.

Trees fell on houses, causing some damage, and power outages forced businesses to close and food to spoil in the fridge for many across the parish.

Nov. 22 - State Cyberattack

A cyberattack in November crippled Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles computer system, causing headaches across the state.

The ransomware infection disrupted services at nearly every state agency, but the OMV was hit the hardest. All 79 Office of Motor Vehicles across Louisiana, including the one in New Orleans, were unable to do business.

Over the next several weeks, locations slowly came back online as their computers were purged of the malware.

Dec. 1 - Canal Street Mass Shooting

Paul Dudley, WWL-TV

A mass shooting on Canal Street in December injured 10 people and sparked panic on the busy New Orleans street as fans were celebrating the Bayou Classic game.

NOPD officials said the shooting likely started as a “feud” that started outside the New Orleans area and was perpetrated by people that were visiting New Orleans from out of town.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting later in December.

Dec. 7 - LSU gets SEC title, beats Georgia

LSU players celebrtate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

LSU has had a perfect 2019 season. The team clinched the SEC title earlier in December by dominating Georgia 37-10.

Then, near the end of the year, they handily won the Peach Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma to secure a spot in the CFP Championship against Clemson.

Joe Burrow's year was just as solid. The Tigers quarterback won numerous awards, including the 2019 Heisman Trophy, and graduated from LSU with his Master's degree.

Dec. 13 - NOLA Cyberattack

The city of New Orleans closes out the year with its computer systems crippled by a cyberattack in December that forced a complete reset of every government computer on the network.

Some city services have reopened in the closing days of 2019, but many still have no recovery timeline. The cyberattack was identified as ransomware — common malware that infects and locks up servers until a ransom is paid, but city officials say they never received a ransom request.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the cost to fix the issue will likely exceed the $3 million insurance policy the city has in place. She plans to raise the policy to $10 million in 2020.

