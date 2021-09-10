Bins let New Orleans oyster lovers give shells for reefs

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has created four reefs since it began the “Restaurants to Reefs” program in 2014.

NEW ORLEANS — An environmental group that makes oyster reefs from shells collected at restaurants now has a new partner so anyone can contribute.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has created four reefs since it began the “Restaurants to Reefs” program in 2014.

A news release Friday says The Green Project now has purple bins where anyone can contribute empty oyster shells from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday. Another environmental recycler had been doing that. But Glass Half Full had to pause that after Hurricane Ida hit in late August.