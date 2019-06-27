NEW ORLEANS — Family members have announced the funeral arrangements for rock-and-roll pioneer and music legend Dave Bartholomew.

Bartholomew will be laid to rest Monday, July 8, with a "Blue Monday" funeral at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church at 4700 Pineda Street in New Orleans.

A visitation that will be open to the public will begin at 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A Mass will follow at noon and will also be open to the public. A private burial will follow.

In a statement released Thursday, the Bartholomew family thanked friends and fans across the world for its outpouring of condolences following the music legend's death.

Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n' roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as "Ain't That a Shame," ''I'm Walkin'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow," died Sunday. He was 100.

Bartholomew is survived by his wife, eight children, and 25 grandchildren, said his son Ron.

