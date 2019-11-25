NEW ORLEANS — New video shows what happened the night two teenagers crashed a stolen car into a Broadmoor salon in March of 2019, killing themselves and one other people inside the building.

The body camera video, released by the New Orleans Police Department, shows officers arriving outside the Unity One Beauty Supply and the harrowing rescued that ensured.

Video shared by The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate shows officers arriving at the scene to find the building in flames. Officers worked quickly to rescue people trapped inside the building which would shortly become engulfed by the fire.

Video from Officer Jonathan Broom's body-worn camera shows officers grabbing a ladder and rescuing people trapped on the upper floor.

The video captures the pure chaos of the moment as children scream for help and smoke pours from the building. Broom guides people down the ladder with increasing urgency, urging one woman to "Jump off, babe! Jump!" as she hesitates coming down the ladder.

Ultimately, eight of the nine people inside the building were rescued.

