Woman's body found in Lake Pontchartrain on New Orleans Lakefront

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the water at the lakefront on Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the body was found near Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. The police department did not provide any additional details about the woman's identity.

