Body found floating in Mississippi River

The victim's cause of death is currently undetermined.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are currently investigating the death of a male who's body was found floating in the Mississippi River Friday night.

The body was observed by a boat captain around 6 p.m. near the Canal Street ferry docking area. After it being reported to 911, the body was recovered and brought to shore, where EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim, nor did they give any indication on how long they believed the body had been in the river or how it ended up there.

More information will be released further into the investigation.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.