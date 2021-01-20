Body of 14-year-old swimmer found after a 5 day search

“Until they found him, I wasn’t going anywhere. Even if they decided to say that was it, they’re not going to do it, I wasn’t going anywhere,” said Powell.

NEW ORLEANS — With a smile that lights up a room and a love for music and football, family members say 14-year-old Charles Cooper, Jr. was a friend to everyone. To Kema Powell, he was much more.

I’m overwhelmed,” said Powell. “He was my kid. That was my baby.”

Tuesday morning, her son’s body was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans East. The search began Friday afternoon when he and some cousins went swimming. At one-point Powell says they jumped in the water to get a shoe that had fallen in. Cooper never came back up.

“To some people it’s just five days but to me it felt like a lifetime,” said Powell. “That’s my only son.”

Multiple agencies and organizations spent days searching for the teen. His body was found late Tuesday morning by the harbormaster at the South Shore Marina, near the same spot he went missing. It’s also the area Powell has been coming every day, praying her son would be found.

“We’re happy we were able to find him and bring closure to this family,” said Police Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Ferguson said while tragic, he hopes this can be a learning opportunity when it comes to swimming in large bodies of water.

“One, the temperature is not conducive to that. Two, you never know what Is underneath that water,” said Ferguson.

Grateful to search crews, Powell says closure and support from the community are now helping her navigate a difficult reality.

“Regardless if it was just a prayer they were sending or calling, coming out, whatever it is, I’m very thankful,” said Powell.

An autopsy will be done to determine Cooper’s exact cause of death.