NEW ORLEANS — Authorities believe they have recovered the body of a woman who fell into Lake Pontchartrain Friday morning when the boat she was on capsized.

The woman's companion, a man, made it to shore and was transported with minimal injuries to Oschner Medical Center.

The capsized boat was first reported to the Coast Guard around 7:30 a.m., agency spokesman John Michelli said.

When the man got to shore, he reported the woman missing, prompting a multi-agency search for her.

The Coast Guard, NOPD, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Orleans Parish Levee District Police joined the search.

Around 10 a.m., the Coast Guard discovered a body matching the woman's description in the water near the Lakefront Airport, Michelli said.

While the woman has not been officially identified, the search for the overturned boat's missing passenger was called off when the body was found.

It's unclear what caused the boat to capsize. A photo by a photographer for The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate appears to show a small boat flipped and beached on the New Orleans shoreline.

According to the NOPD, the investigation into the boat's capsizing and the woman's death is being led by the Orleans Parish Levee District Police.

More Stories:

RELATED: New Orleans Archbishop recovers from COVID-19, flies over city to give Good Friday blessing

RELATED: Drive-thru coronavirus test locations in Southeast Louisiana

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.