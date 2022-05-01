Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans East

The advisory was put into effect after a contractor hit a water main.

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory for a large portion of New Orleans East has been lifted, per The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

The affected area was bounded by Lucerne Street, 1-10, Paris Road and Haynes Boulevard.

The advisory was put into effect on Saturday after a contractor hit a water main in the area, causing a break in the main and the water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch.