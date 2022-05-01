Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory for a large portion of New Orleans East has been lifted, per The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.
The affected area was bounded by Lucerne Street, 1-10, Paris Road and Haynes Boulevard.
The advisory was put into effect on Saturday after a contractor hit a water main in the area, causing a break in the main and the water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch.
People who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.