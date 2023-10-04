Boil advisory lifted after water main breaks in Carrollton, repairs will go into next week

S&WB installed temporary water lines to restore water to nearby residents.

NEW ORLEANS — The boil water advisory is over for part of the Carrollton neighborhood that lost water pressure after a 30-inch water main burst on Easter Sunday.

The water main at the corner of Cohn and Audubon Streets burst on April 9 at a S&WB dig site.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, repairs on that water main will likely go into next week as crews work to isolate and fix the problem. Workers will need to install a temporary water valve to isolate the section that needs to be repaired. Once that valve is installed and the main is closed off, full repairs can begin.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can. No parking signs have been posted on Cohn Street from Broadway to Pine Street.