Orleans

Boil water advisory lifted for Westbank

The advisory was issued after a contractor broke a water main on Tullis Drive, causing water pressure to drop below 20 psi in affected areas.
Credit: New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, along with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts the Westbank, which included these areas:

  • The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park
  • The 5300 block of Tullis Drive
  • Tall Timbers Drive from Silver Maple Court to Tullis Drive
  • Silver Maple Court: 3500 to 3700 block
  • Red Cypress Drive: 3700 to 3800 block

The advisory had been issued after a contractor broke a 12-foot water main on Tullis Drive, causing the water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI).

